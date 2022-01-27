Fourth quarter looks promising; input cost increase largely done: Symphony

The Q4FY22 looks promising, said Nrupesh Shah, executive director of Symphony, on Thursday, adding that input cost increase is largely done except fuel cost.

The electronics company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter. The earnings were better than estimates even if it reported a weak set of numbers.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shah said, “Q4 seems to be promising and unlike last two summers, this time the third wave (COVID-19) has come in January and hopefully it should not be any more disturbing.”

On input cost pressure, he said, “There has been a major pressure of input cost increase and on top of it also the logistic cost, but it seems that input cost price hike is almost done except fuel price increase.”

“We wish to keep a very competitive price but at right time maybe in March-April or later, we are there to take a price increase,” said Shah.

Talking about orders, Shah said, “We are sitting on a large number of confirmed orders from the United States; there has been some spillover and that export is taking place in the current month.”

