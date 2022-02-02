Focus on key 25 clients, vehicle segment to see demand: KPIT Tech CEO

KPIT Technologies’ focus is on key 25 clients, Kishor Patil, co-founder, MD and CEO, told CNBC-TV18. Patil also said that the vehicle segment will see demand going ahead.

KPIT Technologies’ focus is on key 25 clients, Kishor Patil, co-founder, MD and CEO, told CNBC-TV18. Patil also said that the vehicle segment will see demand going ahead.

An automotive software developer reported earnings for the December, 31, 2021-ended quarter with 4.2 percent growth in dollar revenue and expects FY22 growth to be at the higher end of the 18-20 percent range.

KPIT attained an 18 percent margin level earlier than anticipated and expects demand to remain strong for at least the next 5 years.

Talking about business, Patil said that 60-70 percent of the deal wins are from the US geography and offshoring has improved by 10 percent in the last year.

For more details, watch the video