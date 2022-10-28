    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsearnings Newsflipkart loss widens expenses rise 15044091.htm

    Flipkart’s loss widens by 51% on back of 36% rise in expenses

    videos | IST

    Flipkart’s loss widens by 51% on back of 36% rise in expenses

    Profile image
    By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Walmart-owned online marketplace Flipkart has seen its losses widen by 51 percent in FY22 due to a 36 percent rise in expenses. Revenues were up 31 percent led by growth in marketplace services, logistics management and advertising services.

    Walmart-owned online marketplace Flipkart has seen its losses widen by 51 percent in FY22 due to a 36 percent rise in expenses.
    Revenues were up 31 percent led by growth in marketplace services, logistics management and advertising services.
    The total expenses for the company which increased by 36.5 percent were led by transportation, advertising and promotion and legal costs.
    These earnings come at a time when the ecommerce industry is also reeling from inflation which has been pushing up the transportation cost.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng