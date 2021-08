videos | August 18, 2021, 09:45 PM IST

Flipkart delivers strong Q2 earnings; here's what management has to say

E-commerce major Flipkart has had another good quarter, with strong growth in gross merchandise value. Its American parent company Walmart has also said that Flipkart continued to see improving trends in monthly active customers.

