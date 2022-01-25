Federal Bank Q3FY22: Net profit up by 29.1%; management expects credit growth to pick-up

Federal Bank reported a net profit of Rs 521.7 crore for the December quarter, up 29.1 percent on a year-on-year basis as compared to Rs 404 crore in the same quarter last year. Ashutosh Khajuria, ED of Federal Bank in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said he is very sanguine about credit picking up.

The Bank's net interest income (NII) increased 7.1 percent on year-on-year basis to Rs 1,539 crore.

Ashutosh Khajuria, ED of Federal Bank in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said he is very sanguine about credit picking up.

He also expects recoveries to continue to remain higher than slippages going forward.

Speaking about Fedfina, he said that the board has given a go ahead to pare down the stake and Fedfina will start the processes that are required.

