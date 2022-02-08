Export growth decent, medical devices growth stabilised: Morepen Labs

Morepen Labs posted year-on-year earnings growth but numbers come off sequentially. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sushil Suri, MD of the company to discuss the numbers and business outlook.

On growth Suri said, “Exports have gone up, rather better in Q3. Q1 and Q2 the growth was phenomenal and year to date the growth is 56 percent in diagnostic. Medical devices, certainly the things stabilised, the growth is only 7 percent, because the base was very large last year so against a large base there is a growth of 7 percent.”

