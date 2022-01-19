Expect volume growth of 15-20% in Q1FY23: Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings reported a strong set of earnings for Q3FY22. Company's margins expanded while exports also grew year on year. The domestic business has grown quite well, the revenues overall in Q3 have gone up 50 percent on a year-on-year basis coming in at over Rs 606 crore. The EBITDA went up about 80 odd percent as well. So to get a quick check on what's happening in terms of demand, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Naresh Jalan, MD at Ramkrishna Forgings.

Ramkrishna Forgings reported a strong set of earnings for Q3FY22. Company's margins expanded while exports also grew year on year. The domestic business has grown quite well, the revenues overall in Q3 have gone up 50 percent on a year-on-year basis coming in at over Rs 606 crore. The EBITDA went up about 80 odd percent as well.

So to get a quick check on what's happening in terms of demand, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Naresh Jalan, MD at Ramkrishna Forgings.

On volumes, Jalan said, “We should do better than what we have done in Q3 and for FY23 we are estimating at least 15 to 20 percent growth from what we did in FY22.”

He added, “We are seeing a lot of improvements in terms of semiconductor shortages and by mid-February, most of the problems should be over. We should see a good production starting the first quarter of FY23 in a much better environment than what we are today.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.