Expect robust demand; coping with supply chain requirements is key for performance: Galaxy Surfactants

Updated : June 09, 2021 10:36:14 IST

Galaxy Surfactants expects robust demand to continue, but needs to watch out for supply-side issues, U Shekhar, founder promoter & managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The manufacturers of innovative ingredients for the personal and home care industry reported earnings for the March-ended quarter. The revenues for the full year are up 7.5 percent and EBITDA is up 22 percent. For the quarter, revenue has gone up 20 percent and EBITDA is up about 17 percent.

“The coming year is also going to be a supply chain year. Demand is going to be pretty robust and our performance will depend on the way we respond and cope with various supply chain requirements of the customers. That’s going to be the key for the way we perform in the coming years,” Shekhar said.

On margins, he said, “We have launched new products and we should see a progressive increase in terms of EBITDA per tonne. This talks about a trend, which comes from the way specialities are gaining higher share in terms of our overall portfolio, which will continue year on year (YoY), as we go forward.”

