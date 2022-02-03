Expect revenues to touch Rs 2,000 cr in FY22, margins in range of 27-28%: Balaji Amines

Balaji Amines surges in trade after reporting a good set of Q3 earnings. The stock has gained over 190 percent in the last 1 year. To discuss the quarter gone by and the outlook going ahead CNBC-TV18 spoke to Managing Director D Ram Reddy.

On revenues Reddy said, “We expect this yearend, earlier we had guided Rs 1,800 crore but now I am saying more than Rs 2,000 crore we will achieve. As regards to key raw materials we are seeing some improvement.”

On margins he said, “We expect margins in the range of 27 to 28 percent.”

