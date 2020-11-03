Expect revenues over Rs 200 crore in FY21: Hester Biosciences

VIDEOS

November 03, 2020

Hester Biosciences will be able to log revenues in excess of Rs 200 crore in FY21, Rajiv Gandhi, MD & CEO of the company said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said the company was confident of improving its gross margins through a better product mix. “If you see our gross margins in H1, they have gone down in Q2 also. It is mainly because of the product mix. During Q2, because of lockdown and various reasons there were many limitations in raw materials as well as reaching up to certain customers. However, we are confident that we would be able to improve on our gross margins as well as a little bit on the bottomline by the end of this financial year,” he said.

Gandhi said that the poultry segment has grown by 28 percent and the animal health segment 41 percent. Gandhi said the company was expecting the animal health business to grow by 50 percent this year.

He further added that exports were expected to grow by 85 percent this year.