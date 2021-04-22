Expect price hike in semiconductors: Tejas Networks

VIDEOS

April 22, 2021

We did not face any challenges as of now when it comes to semiconductor shortage, said Sanjay Nayak, MD & CEO of Tejas Networks. Nayak also said that there could be a price hike in semiconductors in the coming months.

Tejas Networks reported a good quarter with revenue at over Rs 200 crore which is the highest in the last 8 quarters.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nayak said, “As of now we have not faced any challenges. However, we have been taking corrective steps from January, when we first for the sense, so we have been building up some amount of advance purchase order for the semiconductor components so we do not get hit the same as the auto industry got hit.”

On the pricing front, he said, “So far it’s at a similar level but I would not be surprised if there could be a bit of an expedite fee that specific vendors may ask for but that would be across the board for all the companies. I haven’t seen that in any meaningful way as yet but this is something to keep a close watch on.”

Talking about overall business, he said, “There are two drivers which are working in our favour. One is the macro driver for the business with more people working from home and more streaming video etc., so definitely need a lot more home broadband connectivity. So that trend is continuing. Therefore, we are seeing good traction internationally as well as in India.”

