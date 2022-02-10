Expect office paper segment back to normal by Feb-March: JK Paper

JK Paper expects the office paper segment to be back to normal level by February or March, AS Mehta, president and director, told CNBC-TV18.

JK Paper expects the office paper segment to be back to normal level by February or March, AS Mehta, president and director, told CNBC-TV18.

According to him, some of the paper categories are back to the pre-COVID-19 level. “Packaging board is better than pre-COVID level, quoted paper is also back to pre-COVID level. Office paper is not back to normal right now, but I hope that in the month of February and March it should be back to normal,” Mehta said.

Talking about the new plant, he said that the commercial production at the Gujarat plant started on January 14, 2022. He believes that Q1 of FY23 will see more than 90 percent of the volume from the Gujarat plant.

For more details, watch the video