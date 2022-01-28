Expect margins to normalise in next quarter: KEI Industries CMD

KEI Industries reports its Q3 numbers and its margin has come in a tad lower year-on-year basis. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anil Gupta, Chairman and MD of KEI Industries said that the EBITDA will normalise, they have been giving guidance anywhere between 11 to 11.5 percent and they hope that it will normalise soon in this quarter and in the next quarter.

KEI Industries reports its Q3 numbers and its margin has come in a tad lower year-on-year basis.

Anil Gupta, the Chairman and MD of the company said, “According to our calculation that EBITDA over net sales is 10.14 percent in this quarter and the profit after tax (PAT) is around 101 crore which is 6.47 percent. So, EBITDA will normalise, we have been giving guidance anywhere between 11 to 11.5 percent as per our previous guidance, and we hope that it will normalise soon in this quarter and in the next quarter.”

On demand he said, “Major demand is there from infra sector like metros and highway projects and also the solar power projects. We have seen a good growth in real estate projects also, we see next financial year will be very good for all these sectors infra, private capex as well as real estate.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.