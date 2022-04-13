Expect Infosys to report 18% revenue growth for FY23: Edelweiss

Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities believes it will be very difficult for Infosys to post less than 18 percent growth for FY23.

A day after its larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd released its results, Infosys Ltd - India’s second-largest IT exporter by revenue - will announce its fourth-quarter earnings today. A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 of IT sector analysts expects a dollar revenue growth of 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. Margin is expected to be down 20 basis points at around 23.3 percent.

However, Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities believes it will be very difficult for Infosys to post less than 18 percent growth for FY23.

“Whatever their guidance is, they will do more than 18 percent and 22-24 percent should be the margin guidance range,” he said.

