Expect FY22 topline at Rs 6,500 crore, maintain 3-year revenue guidance: Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries posted a stellar set of Q3 earnings, led by the speciality segment. Revenue and EBITDA have surged and margin has expanded to 38 percent from the 24 percent last year. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajendra Gogri, CMD of Aarti Industries said he expects FY22 topline growth at Rs 6,500 crore and maintains three-year revenue guidance.

On FY22 topline Rajendra Gogri, CMD at Aarti Industries said, “We had the highest absolute EBITDA in this quarter of about Rs 350 crore and we will be ending up around Rs 6,500 crore topline.”

He added, “Overall, we have guided 25 to 35 percent growth, and in nine months we have already reached 12-month number. So that guidance we are maintaining we should be towards the upper end of the guidance.”

