Expect FY22 EBITDA/tonne at Rs 27,000: Jindal Stainless Steel Group CFO

Jindal Stainless Group is in focus after its two listed entries, Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar posted Q3 earrings. The street is also waiting for the merger of these two entities. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anurag Mantri, Group CFO at Jindal Stainless Steel to discuss its earnings fineprint.

On EBITDA per tonne Mantri said, “We expect that for the full year to be around at 27,000 EBITDA per tonne and that is what our guidance. We are seeing the kind of business development which we have done in the mix side, on the supply chain side, we are quite confident that FY22 we will achieve that 27,000 EBITDA per tonne.

On volumes they had initially guided 18 to 20 percent. He said, “They were multiple COVID waves, lockdowns in between. However, we are confident of achieving around 20 percent of the volume growth despite all the challenges because we kept balancing our exports markets also.”

For FY23 they are hopeful of achieving at least 10 percent volume growth in most categories.

