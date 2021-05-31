Expect further headroom for increasing capacity utilisations: Deepak Fertilisers

VIDEOS

Updated : May 31, 2021 15:26:46 IST

Deepak Fertilisers expects further headroom for increasing capacity utilisations, Sailesh C Mehta, chairman and managing director (CMD), told CNBC-TV18.

“We have invested a lot of time and energy in strong systems and processes which are going to pan out in terms of robustness in terms of delivering performance. Therefore, we are seeing capacities, which were hovering around 80-85 percent odd, we have a good headroom for further upsides in the current year,” Mehta said.

On business, he said, “Positive government policies including hike in the fertiliser fixed subsidies that was recently announced, is going to take care of the cost hikes that have happened.”

