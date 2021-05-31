  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Agriculture

Expect further headroom for increasing capacity utilisations: Deepak Fertilisers

Updated : May 31, 2021 15:26:46 IST

Deepak Fertilisers expects further headroom for increasing capacity utilisations, Sailesh C Mehta, chairman and managing director (CMD), told CNBC-TV18.

“We have invested a lot of time and energy in strong systems and processes which are going to pan out in terms of robustness in terms of delivering performance. Therefore, we are seeing capacities, which were hovering around 80-85 percent odd, we have a good headroom for further upsides in the current year,” Mehta said.

On business, he said, “Positive government policies including hike in the fertiliser fixed subsidies that was recently announced, is going to take care of the cost hikes that have happened.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement