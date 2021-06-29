Expect aluminium prices to hold above $2300/tonne; EVs to push further demand: NALCO

VIDEOS

Updated : June 29, 2021 14:08:20 IST

A lot has been happening in the metals space globally. With Russia imposing a temporary export tax on some of the metals, supply shortage worries and the opportunity to capture the newly available market have presented itself in equal measure.

In the domestic arena, narrowing down to aluminium, NALCO has been a stock in focus. It has gained on the back of a very promising set of Q4 numbers, profit has zoomed eight times and revenues have also been up by nearly 50 percent. In the last five days. NALCO has risen by 10.79 percent and is currently trading at around Rs 78.05 on the NSE. Overall, in the last one month, it’s risen almost 5.76 percent.

Sridhar Patra, CMD of National Aluminium Company (NALCO), on Tuesday, elaborated on how they delivered a promising performance and what to expect in terms of aluminium prices.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Patra said that he expects aluminium prices to hold above USD 2,300 per tonne. “Estimate is that it will be hovering around USD 2250-2300 per tonne. But now with Russians imposing an export duty, this has also made some speculations that the price is likely to move though it’s not materialised whether they will levy or not,” he said.

On NALCO’s growth, he said, “With COVID restricting manpower deployment, mine suppression was affected, but we made all our efforts to produce more than 95 percent of our capacity. Therefore, in the year ahead, we have kept target beyond our capacity.”

He added that all measures to reduce costs were implemented which further aided margins.

He expects that aluminium would get a boost because of the push from the EVs. He said, “As far as the country is concerned, efforts are being made by the auto industry to scale up the production of the electric vehicles and with an increase in the usage of electric vehicles, the use of aluminium will also increase domestically.”

