EVs to be 33-40% of overall biz from 23-24% currently: JBM Auto

JBM Auto sees some profit booking post a strong set of Q3 earnings. It's a big beneficiary of the boost seen in the electric vehicle space in green mobility. It contributes to the entire ecosystem and also manufactures EV buses. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and MD of the company to talk about the earnings fineprint and outlook for 2022.

On EV and total sales Arya said, “Currently EV is above 23-24 percent of total sales and I see that it should grow substantially to about one-third to 40 percent in the coming time.”

On capex he said, “Rs 500 crore investment is a combination of investment of R&D technology, charging technology, battery technology and that is why we have gone for a high level of consolidation in JBM Auto. We have consolidated our battery business and multiple new facilities which would also focus on EV technology.”

