Ethanol capacity to inch up post expansion: Balrampur Chini

Pramod Patwari, the chief financial officer of Balrampur Chini Mills, on Thursday, said that ethanol capacity will inch up to 35 crore litre post-expansion.

The company reported earnings for the December, 31, 2021-ended quarter with strong growth in the sugar and ethanol revenue and margin has also expanded significantly to around 8 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Patwari said, “We have installed a capacity of 19 crore litre of ethanol and we are increasing this capacity to 35 crore litre which will come on ground in November 2022.”

He further said that ethanol volume will be around 17 crore litre by end of FY22; Rs 23-24 crore by FY23 and Rs 35 crore by FY24.

Talking about the sugar business, Patwari said, “We are selling sugar at around Rs 34.5-35 per kg.”

