Eris Life not present in antivirals as therapy, says ED & COO V Krishnakumar

Updated : May 14, 2021 04:24:59 IST

Eris Lifesciences ED & COO V Krishnakumar, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said the company is not present in antivirals as a therapy space.

“We are no present in antivirals as a therapy, so I do not think you can call any of our sales as COVID related, but the way we participated in COVID and will continue to do so in two ways. One is Zac D, which is a successful immunity booster and given the general awareness around immunity we expect that product continues doing well."

"However, post-COVID treatment, we are seeing a definite increase in diabetes cases and we are well-positioned to take the lead,” he said.

On business, Krishnakumar said, “We have a portfolio which is 91 percent focused on chronic and sub-chronic therapies and it was the acute therapies that bore the brunt of COVID lockdowns. So, FY21 in that sense has been a game-changer for us in multiple ways,” he said.

On numbers, he said, “At an overall level our growth has been more than 2x of our covered market and this is the third consecutive year where we have outperformed the Indian pharma market as well as the covered market.”

