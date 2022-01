Equitas Small Finance Bank posted its Q3FY22 results with profit beating estimates. PN Vasudevan, MD & CEO of the bank discussed the earnings fineprint.

Equitas Small Finance Bank posted its Q3FY22 results with profit beating estimates. PN Vasudevan, MD & CEO of the bank discussed the earnings fineprint.

He is not seeing any concern as far as collection efficiencies are concerned and believes that it should be back to normal levels again in Q4FY22, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.