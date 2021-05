VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : May 27, 2021 14:27:46 IST

Eicher Motors is expected to report strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with net profit seen rising by 80 percent and revenue growth of 32 percent.

Royal Enfield’s volume growth was strong in Q4, up almost 26 percent, while the commercial vehicle volumes also rose 56 percent.

At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to grow by 57 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.