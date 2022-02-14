Eicher Motors Q3 preview: Street expects revenue growth of 3.6% YoY

Eicher Motors will report Q3 results and on a year-on-year basis, the numbers are expected to look weak because of the raw material cost pressures. However, the moot point is a sequential recovery that the Royal Enfield business has seen, it is the third consecutive quarter that the volumes have picked up, the worst of the COVID impact seems to be behind and that is reflected in the numbers this time around.

On a year-on-year basis expect a revenue growth of 3.6 percent at Rs 2,930 crore, the EBITDA will fall year-on-year by about 6.50 percent, margins will fall as well, and profits will fall 7.50 percent.

