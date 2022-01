Larsen and Toubro will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings tomorrow on January 28, 2022. The street is expecting a steady quarter considering a revenue growth of around 11 percent, a little bit of drop is expected on the EBITDA margins to the tune of about 60 basis points (bps) and net profit could see a little bit of a decline.

