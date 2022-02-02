Dwarikesh Sugar eyes ethanol sales of up to 5.4 crore litres in FY22

Good earnings from Dwarikesh Sugar in the third quarter with strong recovery in revenue across segments. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vijay Banka, MD of Dwarikesh Sugar said 5.3 to 5.4 crore is the ethanol target for FY22.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Vijay Banka, MD of Dwarikesh Sugar said, “We had a reasonably good quarter. Our sugar segment had a significant increase in the revenues from sugar segment that is because we had more releases coming from the Government of India.”

On ethanol volumes, Banka said, “We will be able to do more than 5 crore. In the third quarter we have sold about a crore and 11 lakh litres of ethanol and January has already passed and we have had a decent quantity of sale in the month of January as well. So, we should be doing about 5.3 to 5.44 litres of ethanol sale in the FY21-22”

