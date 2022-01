Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) posted its Q3FY22 numbers in-line with street estimates. Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer at Dr Reddy's Laboratories discussed about the company’s performance, opportunities and the way forward.

Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) posted its Q3FY22 numbers in-line with street estimates. Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer at Dr Reddy's Laboratories discussed about the company’s performance, opportunities and the way forward.

The company is striving to achieve 25 percent EBITDA and 25 percent return on capital employed (RoCE), he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video