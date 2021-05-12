Dr Reddy's Q4FY21 earnings preview: Street expects 10% revenue growth

VIDEOS

Dr Reddy's Laboratories will post its Q4 earnings on Thursday and the revenue is expected to grow 10 percent odd, margins to remain at 22 percent flat and profit is expected to be at Rs 650 crore.

Revenue growth will be driven by the EU and India, which is expected to be led by Wockhardt portfolio. In terms of the US revenues, it is expected to grow nearly 2-3 percent. But, it is not supposed to be that great simply because they didn’t have that many launches taking place.