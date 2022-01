Dr Reddy's Laboratories is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 earnings on Friday (28 January). CNBC-TV18 expects revenue to grow by 11 percent at Rs 5478.5 crore against Rs 4929.6 crore in Q3FY21.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 earnings on Friday (28 January).

CNBC-TV18 expects revenue to grow by 11 percent at Rs 5478.5 crore against Rs 4929.6 crore in Q3FY21.

EBITDA is likely to grow by 4 percent at Rs 1232.3 crore against Rs 1185.1 crore. However margins are likely to be down at 22.5 percent.

Management commentary on precautionary dose of Suptnik vaccine along with tie-ups for other COVID-19 drugs would be key thing to watch for.

Watch video for more.