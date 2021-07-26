  • SENSEX
Dr Reddy's Q1 preview: Street expects revenue growth of 13%

Updated : July 26, 2021 17:57:49 IST

Pharma major Dr Reddy's is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on July 27.

CNBC-TV18 expects a revenue growth of 13 percent while EBITDA is likely to be flat at Rs 1168 crore YoY.

However margins are likely to come at 23.4 percent against 26.3 percent in Q1FY21.

Ekta Batra reports that management commentary on commercial rollout of Sputnik vaccine, COVID-19 related drug opportunities and US approvals and guidance on key drugs such as Copaxone and Nuvaring are key things to watch out for.

