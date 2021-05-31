  • SENSEX
Domestic demand remains strong; sales will pick up once lockdown opens, says KEI Industries CMD

Updated : May 31, 2021 16:16:39 IST

Anil Gupta, CMD of KEI Industries, said domestic demand remains strong and sales will happen post opening up of the states.

KEI Industries, one of the leading wire and cable manufacturers in India, reported operationally strong earnings for the March-ended quarter.

“Domestic demand looks to be strong once the lockdown opens up, sales will happen because materials are piling up in the factories because factories are running. Similarly, retail sales are low because of the lockdowns of the dealerships,” said Mehta.

On orderbook, he said, “Our orderbook is around Rs 2,600 crore at present and we are getting good order booking every month. However, execution issues because sites are closed and so labour is not there, working permission not there from the state governments or civic authorities.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video.
