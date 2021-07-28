  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

Dixon says business back to normal, expects margin to improve

Updated : July 28, 2021 17:03:15 IST

Dixon Technologies' business is “Almost back to normal” this month, vice chairman and managing director Atul Lall said on Wednesday, a day after the company reported earnings for the June quarter.

The electronic goods contract manufacturer reported a strong set of numbers on a weak base, on account of the coronavirus lockdown. But its margin was under pressure due to higher input costs.

It reported a net profit of Rs 18.16 crore for the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 1.6 crore for the corresponding three-month period a year ago. Its total income increased 261.15 percent to Rs 1,867.67 crore.

The lower-than-expected earnings of the company were likely a result of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections but now it expects the margins to return to 4 percent-level.

“The recovery started from June and in July, we are almost back to normal. The margins should come back to the original levels of 4 percent," Lall told CNBC-TV18.

On the company's semiconductor inventory, he said, “We have also been impacted because of supply chain issues, but we will be comfortable in the current quarter (Q2FY22) and also in Q3 as far as the semiconductor availability is concerned.”

The company had received approval for IT hardware manufacturing under the government’s PLI scheme earlier in July. It was one of the 14 companies that were granted approval. On approval, Lall had said Dixon will contribute immensely towards building a strong ecosystem for strengthening the manufacturing space in India.

For the entire management interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement