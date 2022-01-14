Demand robust, clients have accelerated digital journey: Mindtree CEO

IT firm Mindtree on Thursday posted a 34 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 437.5 crore for the December 2021 quarter and exuded confidence in continuing its growth momentum on the back of robust demand and aggressive customer mining.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Debashis Chatterjee, CEO of Mindtree said, “The overall demand scenario is fairly in line with the way we have organised with respect to our service lines and capabilities. The demand is led by digital which is data, cloud, customer success, customer experience, and what we see in the marketplace right now, given our pipeline, the demand is still very robust. Clients have accelerated their digital journeys, digital transformation.”

