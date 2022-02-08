DB Corp takes 50 paise price hike; bets on radio biz picking up

DB Corp has taken a price hike of 50 paise in certain markets, Girish Agarwal, promoter and director, told CNBC-TV18.

The newspaper group reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter wherein revenue grew 10 percent although margins remained under pressure.

“We have taken a price hike in certain markets around 50 paise but we are at almost 90 percent of our pre-COVID level. So we still have 10 percent copies to gain back from the market,” Agarwal said.

Talking about the radio business, he said, “A couple of percentage growth from markets like Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan will certainly come because we still have a lot of potential in tier-3, tier-4 and tier-5 cities.”

