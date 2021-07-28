Dalmia Bharat expects weaknesses in next quarter due to monsoon; says Q3 & Q4 will be good

VIDEOS

July 28, 2021

Puneet Dalmia, managing director (MD) of Dalmia Bharat, told CNBC-TV18 that the company expected some weaknesses in the next quarter due to the monsoon.

They reported earnings for the June-ended quarter. There is a volume miss this time around and margins have also contracted.

“Depending upon how the demand-supply shapes up in the coming quarters and the next quarter is a monsoon quarter, so expect some weakness in the next quarter, but from Q3-Q4 I expect the numbers to pick up.”

“Therefore, we should be able to maintain EBITDA in the range of 5-10 percent depending upon the volatility,” Dalmia said.

