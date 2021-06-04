  • SENSEX
Cummins India Q4FY21: Optimistic about sequential pick-up in supply chain stability, says management

Updated : June 04, 2021 12:32:58 IST

Pent-up demand and a pick-up in execution aided growth for Cummins India in the March quarter. Ajay Patil, Chief Financial Officer of the company said that he is optimistic about sequential pick-up in supply chain stability.

“From the early part of July onwards, I definitely feel optimistic about a sequential pick up in the supply chain stability, as the pace of vaccination is picking up along with shutdown getting relaxed progressively,” he told CNBC-TV18.

“The impact of the second wave of COVID-19 has been widespread. Even before the second wave, supply chain was impacted as a result of disruption on the logistic side and supply chain constraints on electronics and semiconductor parts,” he added.

Patil also said that there is a bit of cyclicality to their exports, and Q4 has been about rebalancing of inventory levels. He added that there is a supply constraint which is impacting business more than demand.

“On the supply-demand equation, at this point of time, there is a supply constraint which is impacting more than the demand and it is true for both domestic as well as export markets,” he said.

