CreditAccess Grameen expects NIMs to hover around 11.7%-12%

CreditAccess Grameen reported a strong set of Q3 numbers on Friday. Uday Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO discussed the earnings fineprint and the outlook going forward.

Currently net interest margins are at 11.7 percent. On a regular basis it should hover between 11.75 percent and 12 percent, he said.

There is a customer increase on quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, so the company is witnessing the growth trajectory on the customers going forward, Hebbar added.

The company has started acquiring 90,000 customers a month, which will be reflecting in coming quarters.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video