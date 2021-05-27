  • SENSEX
COVID-19 second wave hasn’t impacted business, expect 10-15% growth in FY22: Sharda Cropchem

Updated : May 27, 2021 17:53:51 IST

Sharda Cropchem, on May 27, said that the second wave of COVID-19 has not impacted their business and that they are expecting revenue growth of 10 to 15 percent year on year (YoY) in FY22.

“If things go as they were since last two months, we should be able to grow about 10-15 percent over last year and we should be comfortably able to hold on margins,” RV Bubna, chairman and managing director (CMD) told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. There may even be a slight improvement, he added.

Talking about the raw material supply, Bubna said, “In some products, there is an upward pressure otherwise raw material prices and availability are fairly normal.”

For the entire management’s interview, watch the video
