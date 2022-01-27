Cosmo Films will invest in specialty films; says enough interest in pet care space

Cosmo Films will be investing Rs 30 crore in the specialty films for the electronic goods segment, Pankaj Poddar, chief executive officer, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported good earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with revenue up 35 percent year-on-year. Additionally, the company has also received sanctions under a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to produce specialty films for use in electronic products.

“We have committed an investment of around Rs 30 crore and on this, we will get Maharashtra state’s incentive as well, which is 100 percent of the investment and we are also going to get the PLI, which is roughly Rs 10 crore, this will be largely for the electronic goods segment. As we see the opportunity, we are going to scale it up depending on how this does for the company,” said Poddar.

Specialty films said Poddar, accounts for about 62-63 percent of total sales and the company is working on increasing the sales to 80 percent of total revenues.

Talking about the pet care business, he said that there is a lot of interest in the pet care industry. “This industry was growing at 22 percent earlier and pandemic (COVID-19) has fuelled the fire that more and more people want to become pet parents. A lot of customers have started procuring products and services from our website and in the coming months, we are going to invest more in either the website or app. We will also continue to add more products and services,” said Poddar.

