Corporate sector should open up further post-budget: Canara Bank

Canara Bank expects the corporate sector to open up further post-budget, Debashish Mukherjee, director, told CNBC-TV18.

State-run bank on Thursday, January 27, reported a net profit of Rs 1,502 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. The lender's net profit more than doubled on a year-on-year basis. It had posted a net profit of Rs 696.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

“Infrastructure has always been a growth driver so far as the economy is concerned. So our expectation with regard to that sector opening up more in this (union) budget is always there,” said Mukherjee.

He further said that Canara Bank will wait for the right opportunity to fund infra projects. “Canara Bank, now being the third largest bank among the PSBs, we will definitely join hands in infrastructure funding. So we are there for infrastructure funding if the situation comes and if proper opportunities come in front,” Mukherjee said.

Talking about stake sale, he said, “Can Fin Homes and our other subsidiaries, we are still expecting their valuations and their intrinsic values to improve and increase further. So far, no decision has been taken of selling off a stake in any of our subsidiaries.”

