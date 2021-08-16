Container shortage impacted company’s Q1 numbers, says Suven Pharma

Suven Pharmaceuticals is in focus on the back of Q1 earnings. Revenue growth has come in at 11 percent but the margin has contracted.

On the supply side, Venkat Jasti, CMD of Suven Pharma, said, “The supply-side issues have continued even in the first quarter with respect to especially the vessels availability, the price hike, and the transportation charges. Even in this quarter, we are not able to get the VG goods transportation containers and vessels that are still going on. Even the raw material prices last quarter also continued but this quarter it is flat or a little bit downward trajectory. Otherwise, things are moving well.”

On margin guidance, Jasti said, “I cannot pinpoint the numbers, but in the same range it will continue. Last year I gave the guidance of 35-40 percent and around 40 percent we expect this to continue even with the pressures we are having.”

On CRAMS growth, he said, “CRAMS segment should see the growth of 10-15 percent.”

On the research and development segment, he said, “The cash on the books is around Rs 50 crore and out licensing, as I mentioned earlier, it is not that easy unless you have a proof of concept that is phase two positive study. At the same time, we are working on raising funds, meanwhile, myself is funding $20 million as a warrant so we have been issued and I will take care of that for the next 24 months.”

