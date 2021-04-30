‘Comfortable’ with order book; good growth in Europe, US: Sterlite Tech

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 12:06:29 IST

Sterlite Technologies has an order book of Rs 5,500 crore, Anand Agarwal, group CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

Sterlite Technologies reported earnings for the March-ended quarter. Recovery continues for the company with this being the third consecutive quarter of double digit revenue growth, EBITDA margins are up 40 bps quarter on quarter but they are down 100 bps on year on year.

“From the current order book of Rs 5,500 crore which we have to execute in FY22 and we should be booking more orders during the year. So order book is looking strong and if we get respite from the current challenges, definitely the tailwind is with us for executing the order book,” Agarwal said.

“So from an order book perspective we are well-positioned and growing and it is becoming broad-based between India and international in terms of product services as well as wireless. Therefore, we are pretty comfortable with the order book,” he said.

On growth, Agarwal said, “We are seeing good growth happening in the markets that we have in Europe, in North America. In India due to the current concerns especially on the project side there is muted performance but other than that we are seeing growth across the world in terms of sales and products that we ship to those parts,” he added.

