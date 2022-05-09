CNBC-TV18 polls predicts Cipla fourth quarter revenues could grow 11% as sales of Albuterol inhaler rise

Pharma major Cipla is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday (10 May).CNBC-TV18 polls expects revenues to grow by 11 percent at Rs 5097.2 crore against Rs 4606.5 crore in same quarter last year.

CNBC-TV18 polls expects revenues to grow by 11 percent at Rs 5097.2 crore against Rs 4606.5 crore in same quarter last year.

EBITDA is likely to grow by 30 percent at Rs 1034 crore, while margins may increase by 20.3 percent versus 17.3 percent on a year on year basis. Profit is likely to grow by 42 percent at Rs 586.9 crore.

The US sales are expected to be aided by Albuterol inhaler and gains in Sumatriptan.

Management commentary on US launch of Advair generic, Abraxane generic, domestic sales and launch of Revlimid generic would be key to watch.

