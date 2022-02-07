CMS Info Systems eyes Rs 2,500-2,700 crore topline by FY25

Cash management firm CMS Info Systems, which closed the last IPO of 2021 with a Rs 1,100-crore share sale in the third week of December, has reported a net income of Rs 60.2 crore for the quarter ending December 2021, which was higher by 48 percent year-on-year, when the company was privately held. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Rajiv Kaul, Exec VC, Whole-time Dir and CEO of CMS Info Systems said that they have set FY25 goal of being a Rs 2,500-2,700 crore company in revenue.

Cash management firm CMS Info Systems, which closed the last IPO of 2021 with a Rs 1,100-crore share sale in the third week of December, has reported a net income of Rs 60.2 crore for the quarter ending December 2021, which was higher by 48 percent year-on-year, when the company was privately held.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Kaul, Exec VC, Whole-time Dir, and CEO of CMS Info Systems said, “We have set FY25 goal of being a Rs 2,500-2,700 crore company in revenue.”

The city-based company said its annualised revenue rose 21.4 percent to Rs 403.7 crore driven by growth across both cash management and managed services businesses. Its earnings per share for the quarter was Rs 4.07, higher by 48 percent.

