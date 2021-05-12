  • SENSEX
Cipla Q4FY21 preview: Street expects 12% revenue growth

Updated : May 12, 2021 04:55:34 IST

Cipla will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings on Friday. The company is expected to post revenue growth of nearly 12 percent, margins of nearly 21 percent, and profit of about Rs 559 crore.

The sales growth is expected to be led by the continued ramp-up of their key inhaler Albuterol in the US. So, overall US sales are estimated to rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Domestic sales could come off QoQ because Q4 is generally a weak quarter for the company. Contribution from the COVID portfolio will be closely watched by the street.

CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.

Watch the video for more.
