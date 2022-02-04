Changes in business mix impacted Lupin's margins: MD Nilesh Gupta

Lupin is losing in trade today on the back of a weak set of quarter numbers. Nilesh Gupta, MD of Lupin said that change in business mix and material inflation impacted margins.

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday reported a 24.45 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 545.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The Mumbai-based drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 438.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

The inflationary environment has impacted margins, but the company remains focussed on margin and EBIDTA improvement as it delivers on key product launches, cost optimisation and improving efficiencies, especially by H2 FY23, he added.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Gupta, MD of the company said, “I think it started with the gross margin line, there is a change in the business mix and, material inflation, which has happened as well, roughly point 5 percent on the count of material inflation.”

He added, “These two elements are really the elements that that made the difference and we expect them to even out over time.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.

-With PTI inputs