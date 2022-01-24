CERA Sanitaryware Q3FY22: Hope to grow by 20-22% over medium-term, says Executive Director

CERA Sanitaryware reported its Q3FY22 earnings. The company's revenue grew by 28.1 percent at Rs 404.46 crore against Rs 315.77 crore in Q3FY21. Its EBITDA grew by 54.2 percent at Rs 66.56 crore, while margin increased by 16.5 percent against 13.7 percent on a year on year (YoY) basis.

CERA Sanitaryware reported its Q3FY22 earnings. The company's revenue grew by 28.1 percent at Rs 404.46 crore against Rs 315.77 crore in Q3FY21.

Its EBITDA grew by 54.2 percent at Rs 66.56 crore, while margin increased by 16.5 percent against 13.7 percent on a year on year (YoY) basis.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ayush Bagla, Executive Director of CERA Sanitaryware said 88 percent of company's revenue comes from sanitaryware and faucetware and expects margins to sustain at Q3FY22 levels.

He expects the company to grow by atleast 20-22 percent over the medium-term.

