Updated : May 05, 2021 02:54:14 IST

Ceat will report its March quarter earnings today. On the topline, the street is looking at a 40 percent revenue growth year-on-year (YoY) driven by strong volumes in the replacement market as well as the OEM segment. However, YoY comparison is on a low base.

Margins are expected to be flat YoY, but quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) EBITDA margins are expected to fall by 240 basis points on the back of rising commodity prices. The bottomline on a reported basis could show a sharp jump because Q4FY20 had exceptional cost of Rs 28 crore linked to VRS for employees. Hence the adjusted profit growth could be around 44 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar gets details on what to expect from the numbers.