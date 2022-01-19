Carbon credit exchange EKI Energy reports Rs 1,325 crore revenue for 9MFY22; growth of 594%

EKI Energy Services listed on the SME platform in April 2021 at Rs 147 per share and since then it has clocked gains of over 6870 percent. The company reported numbers on Tuesday and for 9 months of FY22, it has reported revenue of Rs 1,325 crore which compares with just Rs 191 crore in FY21. Profit after tax has also increased to Rs 278 crore versus just Rs 19 crore in FY21. To understand more about the multibagger stock and the company's business at large CNBC-TV18 spoke to Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO of EKI Energy Services.

EKI Energy Services listed on the SME platform in April 2021 at Rs 147 per share and since then it has clocked gains of over 6870 percent. Currently the stock trades above Rs 11,000 a share. EKI Energy Services is engaged in consulting for sustainability. As per the company, they provide validation, registration, monitoring, verification, and issuance and supply of carbon credits.

What are carbon credits? Carbon credit is a permit that allows companies to make emissions.

The company reported numbers on Tuesday and for 9 months of FY22, it has reported revenue of Rs 1,325 crore which compares with just Rs 191 crore in FY21. Profit after tax has also increased to Rs 278 crore versus just Rs 19 crore in FY21.

To understand more about the multibagger stock and the company's business at large CNBC-TV18 spoke to Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO of EKI Energy Services.

For full management commentary, watch the video.