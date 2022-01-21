Business momentum strong, will be back to industry leading growth: Cyient

Cyient will get back to industry-leading growth once the aerospace and railways sector recovers, Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

An engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, on January 20th reported a revenue of Rs 1,184.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the company said this was a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.5 percent from Rs 1,111.6 crore reported in the previous quarter. In dollar terms, the company reported a revenue of $157.9 million, up 5.2 percent QoQ from $150.1 million.

“A large part of our business has been around transportation sector which is both aerospace and rail transportation and that sector still is seeing some softness and therefore, the growth in that sector has not been there. However, having said that we have done enough work and built momentum in other sectors that at least, we will get to the average of the industry next year before the aerospace and rail starts kicking in in 12-18 months where we will see further acceleration,” said Bodanapu.

On business, he said, “We will continue the run rate and the momentum in the business is very strong and therefore, the results for FY23 will be better than FY22 both from revenue and margin perspective.”

For more details, watch the accompanying video